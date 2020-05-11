Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,440 ($18.94) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,070 ($27.23) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,075 ($27.30) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,600.82 ($21.06).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,538.50 ($20.24) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,433.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,677.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.87. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

In related news, insider Stephen Robertson acquired 2,957 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.