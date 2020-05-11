HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.13% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,225,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 888,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,348,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

