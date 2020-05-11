HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,138 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.36% of HD Supply worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 25.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $43.93.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

