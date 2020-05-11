Head to Head Review: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) vs. Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Osisko gold royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Osisko gold royalties pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Osisko gold royalties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Osisko gold royalties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maverix Metals and Osisko gold royalties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Osisko gold royalties 0 3 4 0 2.57

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 64.75%. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus target price of $15.95, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Osisko gold royalties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko gold royalties is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Osisko gold royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Osisko gold royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78% Osisko gold royalties -60.03% 2.67% 2.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maverix Metals and Osisko gold royalties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 15.67 -$7.67 million $0.06 72.50 Osisko gold royalties $295.86 million 5.35 -$176.49 million $0.21 45.57

Maverix Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko gold royalties. Osisko gold royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Osisko gold royalties beats Maverix Metals on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 136 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

