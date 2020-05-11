Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $34.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

