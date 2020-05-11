HempCoin Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $313,032.45 and $892.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027890 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003235 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034193 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,792.99 or 1.00781487 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000578 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00084978 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000720 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 256,475,257 coins and its circulating supply is 256,340,107 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.