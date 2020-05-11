Hendley & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises about 2.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 28.7% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 291,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.55 and its 200 day moving average is $226.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.