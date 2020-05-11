Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.83. The stock had a trading volume of 102,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.14. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.