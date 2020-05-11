Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.89 ($91.74).

FRA HEN3 opened at €77.88 ($90.56) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.44. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

