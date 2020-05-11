Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €79.00 ($91.86) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.89 ($91.74).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €77.88 ($90.56) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.44. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

