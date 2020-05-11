Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Update

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the April 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $39.62. 1,819,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,815. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 90.58% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

