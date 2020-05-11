Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.51. 2,793,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,923. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

