Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,750 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,570,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,934,000 after buying an additional 350,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,837,000 after buying an additional 135,337 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after buying an additional 133,252 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,182 shares of company stock worth $1,269,489. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $97.61 on Monday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.16.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

