Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,750 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 841.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after buying an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,566,000 after purchasing an additional 489,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

TXN stock opened at $113.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

