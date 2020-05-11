Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,138 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after buying an additional 5,153,300 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after buying an additional 1,730,850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,468,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

