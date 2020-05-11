Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

