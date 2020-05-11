Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 114.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $438.90 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,679 shares of company stock worth $78,784,333. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

