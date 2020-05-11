Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of US Foods worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.94. 157,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,333. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

