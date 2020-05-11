Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $115.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $127.79.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

