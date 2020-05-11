Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,135,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,724,000 after purchasing an additional 87,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.