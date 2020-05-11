Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

INGR opened at $84.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

