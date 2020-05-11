Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 666.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.51. 232,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day moving average of $132.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

