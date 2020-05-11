Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.43. 189,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.