Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. 654,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,207,686. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

