Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Godaddy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,842 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,010. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

