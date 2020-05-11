Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 107,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.50. 148,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

