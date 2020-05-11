Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Equifax by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

EFX traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $148.56. 39,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.86. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.