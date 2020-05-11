Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,400 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.98. 6,241,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,663,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

