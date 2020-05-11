Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,050 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $167.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

