Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Diageo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Diageo by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DEO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

DEO stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.96. 54,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,010. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.