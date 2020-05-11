Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,089 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

NVIDIA stock opened at $318.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.05. The stock has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

