Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,384 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 637.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $369.06 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.84 and a 200-day moving average of $325.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

