Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 26,945 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,945 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $56.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

