Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 15,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,059,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Nordson by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 195,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 7,664.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 120,826 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $180.28. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

