Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.38. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,129. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

