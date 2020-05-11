Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $160.30. 6,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,101. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

