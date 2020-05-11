Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 346,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 174,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,534,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 310,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total transaction of $849,780.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,980 shares of company stock valued at $54,589,656. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

VRTX opened at $277.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.