Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Down 37.1% in April

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.22. 851,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,155,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,034,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,755,000 after purchasing an additional 393,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

