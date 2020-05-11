Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Up 43.1% in April

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Nomura lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 164,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after buying an additional 326,190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.20. 696,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,424. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.39 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

