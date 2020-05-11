Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.69.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hilton Hotels from $110.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

HLT stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 476.80% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 42.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

