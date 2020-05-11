Hive (HIVE) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. Hive has a total market cap of $93.74 million and $13.45 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 370,954,142 coins and its circulating supply is 287,583,937 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.