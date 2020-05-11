Hiveterminal Token Market Capitalization Tops $4.48 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $5,866.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.02122015 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00090416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00175057 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00041098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

