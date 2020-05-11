Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 440.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

