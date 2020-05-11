Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.03. The company had a trading volume of 889,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

