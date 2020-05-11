Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,176,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,507,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,028,000 after purchasing an additional 177,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,910,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,233,000 after purchasing an additional 310,811 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,881,000 after purchasing an additional 799,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $566,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

