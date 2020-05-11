Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.77. Hospitality Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,282. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

