Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,420,000 shares, an increase of 197.6% from the April 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 679,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,488. The stock has a market cap of $629.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.67. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $324.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBM. CIBC cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

