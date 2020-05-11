Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Up 227.3% in April

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $22.51. 1,562,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,060.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Harris II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,031.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 113,125 shares of company stock worth $2,654,710 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,695,000 after acquiring an additional 188,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,759,000 after acquiring an additional 424,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after acquiring an additional 396,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,219 shares during the period.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.