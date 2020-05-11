Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,841 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up about 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Humana worth $229,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Humana by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $380.02. 78,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.80 and its 200 day moving average is $339.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $392.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.74.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

