Humanscape (HUM) Trading 12.1% Lower This Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $136,626.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.93 or 0.02219355 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00090385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00175189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.